Cardinals' Austin Dean: Sent to Triple-A
The Cardinals optioned Dean to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Spring training was suspended a week ago, but that hasn't stopped the Cardinals from trimming down their roster before Opening Day arrives at a yet-to-be-determined date. Though the Cardinals had a number of outfielders battling more starting jobs this spring, Dean wasn't included among that group. Dean will need to prove his worth at Triple-A before getting another look in the majors after slashing a lackluster .223/.268/.388 (74 wRC+) across 311 plate appearances with Miami the past two seasons.
