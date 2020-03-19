Play

The Cardinals optioned Dean to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

Spring training was suspended a week ago, but that hasn't stopped the Cardinals from trimming down their roster before Opening Day arrives at a yet-to-be-determined date. Though the Cardinals had a number of outfielders battling more starting jobs this spring, Dean wasn't included among that group. Dean will need to prove his worth at Triple-A before getting another look in the majors after slashing a lackluster .223/.268/.388 (74 wRC+) across 311 plate appearances with Miami the past two seasons.

