Dean was traded from the Marlins to the Cardinals on Tuesday in exchange for outfielder Diowill Burgos.

Dean was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Jan. 9, but he'll find a new home with the Cardinals on their 40-man roster. The 26-year-old appeared in 64 major-league games last season, hitting .225/.261/.404 with six home runs, but he's shown promise at the Triple-A level in the past.