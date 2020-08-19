Gomber was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday.
Gomber never tested positive for the virus but was placed on the injured list nonetheless due to contact tracing identifying him as being at risk. He'll likely be available out of the bullpen in both halves of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cubs, as Johan Oviedo is expected to start the nightcap.
