Gomber was added to the Cardinals' 40-man roster Monday.

The move protects Gomber from the Rule 5 draft. Although he struggled with control (issuing a career-high 51 walks), the 23-year-old southpaw still put together a strong season for Double-A Springfield in 2017, compiling a 3.34 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 143 innings as a starter. He'll likely open the year with Triple-A Memphis, though he could see some time with the big club as pitching depth.