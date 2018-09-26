Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Allows five runs, takes loss
Gomber (6-2) allowed five runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings Tuesday in a loss to the Brewers, recording six strikeouts and no walks.
Gomber allowed a couple solo home runs in the first inning and later got hit around in the fourth before getting the hook with two runners on and the Cardinals down 3-0. Gomber hasn't made it out of the fourth inning in two of his last three starts, and now sports a 4.07 ERA and 1.48 WHIP to go along with a 65:31 K:BB in 73 innings this season. The lefty is not slated to start another game but it's possible he could see some action this weekend against the Cubs in Chicago depending on the Cardinals' playoff situation.
