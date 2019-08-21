Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Another live BP session on tap
Gomber (biceps) is slated to throw another live batting practice session this week, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Gomber was able to throw a live batting practice session last Saturday during which his velocity topped out in the early 90s. The left-hander could progress to what will likely be a relatively length rehab assignment in the near future if he remains free of setbacks.
More News
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Throws live batting practice•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Scheduled to begin throwing program•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Dealing with shoulder fatigue•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Lands on MiLB injured list•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Earns PCL honors•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Moves to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak and Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...