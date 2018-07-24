Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Called up ahead of start
Gomber was officially promoted as expected Tuesday and will start against the Reds.
Gomber has appeared 15 times as a reliever for the Cardinals this season but has yet to make a major-league start. His ERA is a respectable 3.77 at the big-league level, though his 10:8 K:BB is not particularly encouraging. He's looked better for Triple-A Memphis, with a 3.42 ERA and a 76:20 K:BB in 68.1 innings. Daniel Poncedeleon was sent down to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Making first MLB start Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Continues racking up holds•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Impressive in MLB debut•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Recalled Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Sent back to Memphis•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...