Gomber was officially promoted as expected Tuesday and will start against the Reds.

Gomber has appeared 15 times as a reliever for the Cardinals this season but has yet to make a major-league start. His ERA is a respectable 3.77 at the big-league level, though his 10:8 K:BB is not particularly encouraging. He's looked better for Triple-A Memphis, with a 3.42 ERA and a 76:20 K:BB in 68.1 innings. Daniel Poncedeleon was sent down to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.