Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Continues racking up holds
Gomber, who fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in which he allowed a hit during a win over the Brewers on Saturday, now has holds in three straight appearances and seven overall in his first 10 big-league outings.
That's not to say it's all been smooth sailing for the rookie southpaw, who's also given up multiple earned runs on two occasions and has a 4.22 ERA overall. However, Gomber has shown he can hold his own against big-league bats, and manager Mike Matheny hasn't been hesitant to afford him a steady workload. A starter throughout the duration of his minor-league career who's opened 89 games in total, the 24-year-old Gomber would presumably also be capable of sliding into the rotation in a pinch.
