Gomber could be traded from the Cardinals to the Rockies in exchange for third baseman Nolan Arenado, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The players headed to the Rockies in exchange for Arenado haven't been confirmed since the deal still has to be approved by multiple parties, but Gomber could to be one of the players who will be dealt to Colorado. The southpaw made 14 appearances (four starts) for the Cardinals in 2020, posting a 1.86 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 29 innings.