Gomber (illness) could start the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

If he does not start Monday, he would likely start the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader. He did not register a positive COVID-19 test, but was at risk after having contacted someone else with the virus, so he was placed on the injured list earlier in the week. However, he is now apparently in the clear and figures to make a spot start next week against the Cubs. With a slew of doubleheaders on tap for the Cardinals this season, Gomber could make several more spot starts if he can keep his head above water.