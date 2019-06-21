Gomber (biceps), who'd begun throwing at the Cardinals' spring training facility in Jupiter, Florida, recently experienced a setback with shoulder fatigue according to general manager Michael Girsch, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Gomber remains 7-to-10 days away from being able to throw live batting practice according to Girsch, at which point he'll begin the process of building up his stamina. The southpaw has been on the injured list since mid-May, so he could need several rehab outings prior to activation.