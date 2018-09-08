Gomber didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Tigers, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks over six innings while striking out six.

It's his fourth quality start in his last five outings, and Gomber now has a 2.70 ERA in 40 innings since the beginning of August -- a stretch that includes a start in Coors Field. The southpaw will try to keep things rolling Wednesday at home against the Pirates.