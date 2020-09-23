Gomber (1-1) allowed just four hits over six shutout innings and struck out three in a win over the Royals on Tuesday.

It was an unexpectedly long outing for Gomber, who hadn't pitched more than three innings in his previous 12 appearances this season. He threw 52 of his 76 pitches for strikes. The southpaw now has a 1.80 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 24 strikeouts in 25 innings this season. Gomber lines up to start Sunday versus the Brewers in the final game of the regular season.