Gomber started a Graprefruit League loss to the Nationals on Tuesday and allowed an earned run on three hits, a walk and a wild pitch across two innings. He struck out one.

The young southpaw worked up to 40 pitches, 30 of which found the strike zone, over his pair of frames. Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports the 26-year-old, is considered a candidate for one of two vacancies in the starting rotation to open the season, but he could also start the campaign as one of the top arms for Triple-A Memphis. Despite some location issues being responsible for Gomber's elevated pitch count, he came away satisfied with his first taste of game action of the spring. "I threw too many strikes in the second inning -- need the breaking ball underneath. Just little stuff like that that as camp goes on, it's going to get ironed out," Gomber said. "For me, it was just let's get back out there. Let's feel good. And just compete again. Man, it's been a long time. I feel like I've had this outing run through my head for like the last eight months because I've just been waiting on it, so to be able to go out there, finish my innings, feel good after, it's good enough for me."