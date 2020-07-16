Gomber threw four scoreless innings and recorded four strikeouts during an intrasquad game Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander is shaping up as a key bullpen component after missing all of 2019 with shoulder and biceps injuries, and Tuesday's performance certainly supported the notion he could make an impact as a middle reliever, among other roles. Gomber threw 55 pitches overall Tuesday, retiring the first 11 batters he faced and ringing up first-pitch strikes on 10 of the 14 teammates to come to the plate against him. Gomber worked on developing a slider during the offseason with help from teammate Jack Flaherty, rounding out an already strong repertoire. "I just felt like that was the one thing that I could do better," Gomber said. "The one glare. I've always had a good true curveball, and I just felt like adding a slider or something would just benefit me because I just didn't have anything that did what that pitch did and didn't have any way to give that look."