Gomber was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week on Monday, Joe Harris of MLB.com reports.

The promising southpaw fired seven scoreless innings in a win over Round Rock on Saturday, allowing three hits and a walk while recording six strikeouts. Gomber is 2-0 with a 3.22 ERA and .215 BAA over 22.1 innings overall with the Redbirds and is a candidate for promotion at some point during the season after posting 6-2 record and 4.44 ERA in 11 major-league starts in 2018.