Gomber threw 2.2 scoreless innings against the Cubs in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out five.

Gomber did not go deep enough to qualify for the win, but he pitched well in his first start of the campaign and set St. Louis up for a 5-1 victory. The southpaw struggled with his command, throwing only 30 of 55 pitches for strikes and issuing three walks, but he escaped damage on the scoreboard by registering a strikeout for five of his eight outs. It remains to be seen how Gomber will be deployed moving forward -- the Cardinals will play five doubleheaders over the next two weeks -- but he figures to get steady work given his 0.64 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through 14 innings this season.