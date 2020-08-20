Gomber (illness), who was activated from the COVID-19 injured list earlier in the day, fired 1.1 scoreless innings during a win over the Cubs in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday. He allowed no hits and two walks, hit a batter and recorded a strikeout.

Gomber's prior designation had not been due to a positive COVID-19 test on his part, so the left-hander wasn't facing any particular health challenges in his return. Gomber's control was a bit spotty after last having pitched July 28, but he was able to navigate his issues Wednesday to extend his season-opening scoreless innings streak to 4.2 frames (three appearances).