Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Escapes with no-decision against Bucs
Gomber didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Pirates, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings while striking out five.
The southpaw threw 71 pitches (47 strikes) and left the game with the score knotted at 4-4, leaving Dakota Hudson to benefit from the continued barrage of hits by the Cards offense. Gomber figures to remain in the rotation for now, but another poor outing Friday in Kansas City could see him swap places with Hudson and move back into a relief role.
