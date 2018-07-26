Gomber is expected to shift to the bullpen after making his first career MLB start Tuesday against the Reds, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Though Gomber was impressive in the no-decision -- he gave up just two runs on two hits and two walks over 6.1 innings and struck out six -- it doesn't appear the Cardinals are willing to commit to him as a full-time starter just yet. The Cardinals are set to promote Luke Weaver from Low-A Peoria to start Friday against the Cubs and will keep John Gant in the rotation for the series finale Sunday, while Carlos Martinez (oblique) could come off the 10-day disabled list and start as soon as Monday versus the Rockies. Those pitchers would accompany Miles Mikolas and Jack Flaherty to give the Cardinals a five-man staff, leaving no room left over for Gomber. Weaver (4.79 ERA, 1.38 WHIP in 20 starts) and Gant (3.76 ERA, 1.20 WHIP in seven starts) likely don't have much job security, however, so any further poor outings by either pitcher could open the door for Gomber to get a more extended look in the rotation.