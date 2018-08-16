Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Fires six scoreless
Gomber (3-0) got the win Wednesday, firing six shutout innings with six strikeouts while allowing three hits and four walks against the Nationals.
Gomber was in command in this one, and though he allowed a runner to reach scoring position in each of his final three innings, he was able to stifle the threat without any damage each time. The rookie has now tossed 11 straight scoreless innings with nine strikeouts over the past two outings, lowering his ERA to an impressive 2.89 through 37.1 innings. Given his recent performances and the fact that the Cardinals are electing to slot Carlos Martinez (shoulder) into the bullpen upon his return, Gomber figures to stick around in the rotation. Next up is a road start Monday against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Sticking in rotation Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Nabs second win•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Getting another start Friday•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Escapes with no-decision against Bucs•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Slides into rotation•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Expected to move to bullpen•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...