Gomber (3-0) got the win Wednesday, firing six shutout innings with six strikeouts while allowing three hits and four walks against the Nationals.

Gomber was in command in this one, and though he allowed a runner to reach scoring position in each of his final three innings, he was able to stifle the threat without any damage each time. The rookie has now tossed 11 straight scoreless innings with nine strikeouts over the past two outings, lowering his ERA to an impressive 2.89 through 37.1 innings. Given his recent performances and the fact that the Cardinals are electing to slot Carlos Martinez (shoulder) into the bullpen upon his return, Gomber figures to stick around in the rotation. Next up is a road start Monday against the Dodgers.