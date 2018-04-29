Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Gets call to big leagues
The Cardinals recalled Gomber from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.
Though he'll assume the active roster spot of fill-in fifth starter Jack Flaherty, who was optioned to Memphis in a corresponding move, Gomber isn't expected to assume a rotation spot during his stint with St. Louis. The Cardinals won't be in need of a fifth starter until May 8 against the Twins, at which time Adam Wainwright (elbow) could be ready to come off the 10-day disabled list. If Wainwright isn't ready to go by then, Flaherty would be eligible to return from the minors, so it seems likely that Gomber will just provide St. Louis with a long-relief option in the interim. The 24-year-old, who struck out a career-high 16 batters in his last outing with Memphis, has posted a 2.45 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 25.2 innings this season at Triple-A.
