Gomber is listed as the Cardinals' probable starter for Friday's game against the Royals.

The Cardinals' decision to deploy waiver pickup Tyson Ross out of the bullpen after adding him to the active roster Tuesday will pave the way for Gomber to pick up his third start of the season with the big club. After shining in the first of those outings July 24 against the Reds, Gomber took a step back his last time out Aug. 4 in Pittsburgh, lasting just four innings while serving up four runs on seven hits and three walks. The Cardinals will have an opening in the rotation for at least one more turn beyond Friday while Carlos Martinez works back from a shoulder injury, but Gomber may need to perform well in his return to the mound in order to stave off Ross or Daniel Poncedeleon for a starting role.