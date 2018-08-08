Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Getting another start Friday
Gomber is listed as the Cardinals' probable starter for Friday's game against the Royals.
The Cardinals' decision to deploy waiver pickup Tyson Ross out of the bullpen after adding him to the active roster Tuesday will pave the way for Gomber to pick up his third start of the season with the big club. After shining in the first of those outings July 24 against the Reds, Gomber took a step back his last time out Aug. 4 in Pittsburgh, lasting just four innings while serving up four runs on seven hits and three walks. The Cardinals will have an opening in the rotation for at least one more turn beyond Friday while Carlos Martinez works back from a shoulder injury, but Gomber may need to perform well in his return to the mound in order to stave off Ross or Daniel Poncedeleon for a starting role.
More News
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Escapes with no-decision against Bucs•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Slides into rotation•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Expected to move to bullpen•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Tosses quality start in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Called up ahead of start•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Making first MLB start Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...