Gomber (6-1) allowed one run on six hits and three walks across five innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Braves. He struck out five.

Gomber threw first-pitch strikes to 17 of 25 batters and induced six groundball outs to help his cause. He allowed a leadoff home run to Ronald Acuna in the third inning and loaded the bases shortly after, but he was able to escape the jam with no further damage. Gomber continues to put runners on base at a high rate and has now allowed at least nine to reach in four consecutive outings, bringing his WHIP to 1.46. He's allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven of his last eight starts, but he'll need to rein it in for that trend to continue. Gomber will look to do just that next week against the Brewers.