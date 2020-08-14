Gomber was placed on the COVID-19 injured list after contract tracing identified him as being at risk for possibly having the virus, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Gomber has not registered a positive test but the Cardinals will play it safe and wi keep the pitcher away from the team as they hope to resume their season against the White Sox on Saturday. With St. Louis working through a COVID-19 outbreak, Gomber joins a crowded group of Cardinals that are on the injured list due to the virus.