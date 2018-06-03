Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Impressive in MLB debut
Gomber grabbed his first hold in Saturday's win over the Pirates, firing three scoreless innings in which he issued a walk and recorded two strikeouts.
The 24-year-old lefty breezed through his first three big-league frames on an efficient 32 pitches, impressively getting through the heart of the Pirates order unscathed over his first pair of innings while often using his trademark overhand curveball. Gomber had already been up from Triple-A Memphis once earlier this season, but he hadn't logged any appearances. It remains to be seen how long his current stay will last, but manager Mike Matheny emphasized after the game that the Cardinals "want to see what we've got" with the young southpaw, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports, especially considering that left-handed hitters have slugged .520 against same-handed relievers Tyler Lyons and Brett Cecil.
