Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Knocked around in rehab debut
Gomber (biceps) opened High-A Palm Beach's loss to Fort Myers on Friday, allowing three earned runs on two hits, two walks and a wild pitch across one-third of an inning.
As his final line implies, Gomber was anything but sharp in his first rehab turn, despite the low level of competition. The southpaw fired 22 pitches overall but only nine pitches found the strike zone. Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports that the Cardinals still hope to have Gomber back as a reliever at some point in September, but manager Mike Shildt is leaving all options on the table. "We'll take an evaluation after tomorrow," Shildt said. "It's unfair to say -- what ends up happening is you'll say, 'Well, we need you here by X day in September.' Then you start to push toward that, and you're pushing instead of evaluating and taking it as it comes. We would love for that to happen, but all we can do is evaluate where he's at and where he's at today and how he recovers."
