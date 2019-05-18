Gomber was placed on the 7-day injured list due to a biceps injury, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The extent of Gomber's injury is unknown at this time, though he'll be required to miss at least the next week while on the shelf. The lefty sported a 2.98 ERA with 52 strikeouts over 45.1 innings this season with Triple-A Memphis prior to the injury.