Gomber will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis and start Tuesday's game against the Reds, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals will break in a pair of rookies in Cincinnati for their first MLB starts, as Gomber will follow 26-year-old Daniel Poncedeleon in the pitching schedule. Carlos Martinez (oblique) is expected to return from the 10-day disabled list over the weekend to bolster the rotation, but one more spot on the Cardinals' five-man staff would still be open for Gomber or Poncedeleon, with the performances of both pitchers earlier in the week likely dictating who sticks around with the big club. Gomber, who has previously made 15 relief appearances for the Cardinals and has collected seven holds, has worked nearly exclusively as a starter at Memphis this season, compiling a 3.42 ERA and 76:20 K:BB In 68.1 innings.