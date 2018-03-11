Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Moved to minor-league camp
Gomber was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.
Heading into Sunday's game against the Nationals, Gomber hadn't given up a run this spring. However, the opposition was still able to get on base with ease against the 24-year-old. Over two games (five innings) he'd surrendered four hits and four walks. This caught up to him Sunday, as he allowed two runs during two innings of work.
