Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Moves to 2-0
Gomber (2-0) got the win against the Royals on Friday, giving up no earned runs and scattering four hits through five innings, striking out three and walking one in the Cardinals' 7-0 victory.
Gomber was given the start with the Cardinals opting to put new acquisition Tyson Ross in the bullpen for the time being, and he responded with a bounceback effort coming off a poor start his last time out, bagging his second win of the season after tossing five scoreless innings. Gomber's 3.45 ERA through 31.1 innings is respectable, but with Carlos Martinez working his way back from a shoulder injury and Ross now in the fold, he doesn't have a certain rotation spot. However, this strong showing may make the Cardinals inclined to give him another go, especially if Martinez needs to miss another turn in the rotation.
