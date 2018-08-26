Gomber (4-0) pitched six innings and earned the win Sunday, yielding two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk in the 12-3 win over Colorado. He struck out six batters.

Gomber was handed a 6-0 lead before he threw his first pitch and he did a solid job of protecting it. The rookie left-hander now owns a terrific 2.79 ERA across 48.1 innings on the year. Gomber has also earned a win in three of his last four starts and he continues to prove why he should stay in the rotation down the stretch. Next time he takes the mound will be at home against the Reds on Saturday.