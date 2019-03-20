The Cardinals optioned Gomber to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gomber was an adequate short-term rotation option for the Cardinals in the second half of 2018, as he turned in a 4.26 ERA and 53:22 K:BB across 57 frames in his 11 starts. However, with St. Louis returning most of its key starting options to full strength this spring aside from Carlos Martinez (shoulder), Gomber suddenly found himself buried on the depth chart. He'll head to Memphis to continue receiving regular starts while John Gant and Dakota Hudson vie for the final spot in the big-league rotation.

