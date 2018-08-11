Gomber (2-0) got the win against the Royals on Friday, scattering four hits over five scoreless innings while striking out three and walking one in the Cardinals' 7-0 victory.

Gomber was given the start with the Cardinals opting to put new acquisition Tyson Ross in the bullpen for the time being, and he responded with a bounceback effort after a poor start his last time out. Gomber's 3.45 ERA through 31.1 innings is respectable, but with Carlos Martinez working his way back from a shoulder injury and Ross now in the fold, his hold on a rotation spot is far from certain. However, this strong showing may make the Cardinals inclined to give Gomber another go, especially if Martinez needs to miss another turn in the rotation.