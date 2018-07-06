Gomber was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals needed to clear a spot on the 25-man roster for Paul DeJong (hand), who came off the disabled list, and Gomber was the casualty. Look for the big righty to continue to work as a starter at Triple-A, even though he is more likely to be used as a reliever again if he rejoins the big club.

