Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Optioned to Triple-A
Gomber was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals needed to clear a spot on the 25-man roster for Paul DeJong (hand), who came off the disabled list, and Gomber was the casualty. Look for the big righty to continue to work as a starter at Triple-A, even though he is more likely to be used as a reliever again if he rejoins the big club.
More News
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Continues racking up holds•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Impressive in MLB debut•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Recalled Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Sent back to Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Gets call to big leagues•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Ties franchise single-game strikeout record•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...