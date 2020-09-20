Gomber is a candidate to start Tuesday against the Royals, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals are still sorting out how they'll replace Dakota Hudson (elbow) in the rotation, and they currently have an open spot for Tuesday's contest, the middle game of a three-game series in Kansas City. Gomber has logged two starts among his 12 appearances this season, but the southpaw has yet to pitch more than three innings in any appearance. Therefore, it's possible he's piggybacked by at least a pair of his fellow bullpen mates if he does get the assignment.
