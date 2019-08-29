Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Rehab assignment moves to Double-A
Gomber (biceps) fired a scoreless first inning during which he allowed one hit and didn't record any walks or strikeouts in his most recent rehab appearance for Double-A Springfield last Monday.
Gomber started the game and fired a modest 11 pitches overall, getting seven into the strike zone. The solid opening frame was a welcome sight after Gomber was hit hard in his rehab debut for High-A Palm Beach last Friday and lasted just one-third of an inning.
