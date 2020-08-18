Gomber (illness) is on track to "be activated soon, with an eye toward Wednesday's doubleheader" according to manager Mike Shildt, the Associated Press reports.

There was talk of a potential activation for Gomber prior to Monday's doubleheader, but it now seems the left-hander is on track to come off the COVID-19 injured list in time to handle a start in Wednesday's twin bill. Gomber has reportedly not registered a positive COVID-19 test -- his placement on the list is apparently due to exposure to someone with the coronavirus -- so there shouldn't be any residual physical issues that could affect his performance. Gomber has fired 3.1 scoreless innings across two appearances thus far in 2020, both in relief, but he logged 11 starts at the major-league level for the Cardinals back in 2018 before spending the entirety of 2019 in the minors.