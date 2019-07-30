Gomber (biceps/shoulder), who's been sidelined since mid-May, is slated to resume his throwing program next week, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Gomber had to pause his throwing program back in the latter portion of June after experiencing some shoulder fatigue. Even if the upcoming resumption of his throwing program goes off without a hitch, Gomber is still looking at a multi-appearance rehab assignment due to his extended layoff. If the right-hander has any chance of latching onto the big-league roster this season, it will almost certainly be when rosters expand in September and he's sufficiently built his stamina and velocity back up.