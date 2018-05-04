Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Sent back to Memphis
Gomber was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Gomber was recalled from Triple-A at the end of April, but he wound up going unused in the big-league bullpen. He'll return to the minors to resume his normal starting duties, looking to build off the 2.45 ERA he produced in his first four starts for the Redbirds.
