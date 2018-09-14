Gomber (5-1) allowed seven earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out three across three innings to take the loss Thursday against the Dodgers.

Gomber struggled from the beginning, allowing four of the first five batters he faced to reach base, which resulted in three earned runs through just one frame. That set the tone for the rest of his outing, and he surrendered more than three earned runs in a start for the first time in six outings. The rookie will look to bounce back in his next start, likely to come Tuesday at Atlanta.