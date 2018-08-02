Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Slides into rotation
Gomber will take Carlos Martinez's (shoulder) spot in the rotation and start against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Gomber made his first start at the major-league level in Cincinnati on July 24, allowing just two earned runs on two hits and a pair of walks while striking out six across 6.1 innings. The left-hander was then shifted to the bullpen when Martinez was activated from the 10-day DL with an oblique injury, but with Martinez back on the shelf with a shoulder issue, Gomber will temporarily rejoin the rotation. Across 18 appearances with the Cardinals this year, Gomber has logged a 3.22 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with a 7.3 K/9.
