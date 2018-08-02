Gomber will take Carlos Martinez's (shoulder) spot in the rotation and start against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Gomber made his first start at the major-league level in Cincinnati on July 24, allowing just two earned runs on two hits and a pair of walks while striking out six across 6.1 innings. The left-hander was then shifted to the bullpen when Martinez was activated from the 10-day DL with an oblique injury, but with Martinez back on the shelf with a shoulder issue, Gomber will temporarily rejoin the rotation. Across 18 appearances with the Cardinals this year, Gomber has logged a 3.22 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with a 7.3 K/9.