Gomber, who generated a 2.25 ERA across eight innings in Grapefruit League play before spring training was suspended, remains firmly in the mix for a roster spot, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Gomber made three appearances in exhibition play, starting two of those games and also posting an 8:2 K:BB and impressive 0.88 WHIP. The towering southpaw serves as a versatile relief option for manager Mike Shildt, one that's also capable of making spot starts as he did on 11 occasions over 29 appearances during his rookie 2018 campaign. Rogers notes that at one point this spring, Gomber was in contention for what once was two vacant rotation spots; however, Miles Mikolas (forearm) is slated to now be healthy enough by the time the regular season begins to fill one of those vacancies, leaving Gomber to likely operate out of the bullpen if he does garner an Opening Day roster spot. The fact the likes of Junior Fernandez and Genesis Cabrera were recently optioned to Triple-A Memphis certainly seems to help Gomber's chances of making the cut.