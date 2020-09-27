Gomber allowed a run on one hit and two walks and struck out three over four innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Sunday.

Gomber turned in another solid start, although he needed 75 pitches (47 strikes) to get through his four innings. The southpaw's performance helped the Cardinals earn a postseason berth. Gomber ends the regular season with a 1.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 27 strikeouts over 29 innings across 14 appearances (four starts). If he makes the playoff roster, he'll most likely work as a reliever capable of handling multi-inning assignments if necessary.