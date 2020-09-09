Gomber will start one of the games in Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 26-year-old started during the doubleheader over the weekend and will receive another opportunity Thursday. Gomber covered 2.2 scoreless innings with 55 pitches during that outing, and he figures to have a similar workload versus Detroit.
More News
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Effective as opener•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Effective in return•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Activated from injured list•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Remains on track for Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Could start Monday•
-
Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Heads to injured list•