Gomber will start Tuesday's game against the Royals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Gomber will start on normal rest with Dakota Hudson (elbow) still unavailable in the rotation. The southpaw will be making his third start of the season, but he's been unable to last longer than three innings in any of his 12 appearances in 2020. He's coming off his worst outing of the season as he gave up four runs in Thursday's start against the Pirates.
