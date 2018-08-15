Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Sticking in rotation Wednesday
Gomber is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
After tossing five scoreless innings his last time out against the Royals on Aug. 10 to move to 2-0 on the season, Gomber will garner a third consecutive start for the Cardinals. With the Cardinals recently indicating that injured starter Carlos Martinez (shoulder) will likely shift to the bullpen for the rest of the season once he's activated from the 10-day disabled list, Gomber's hold on a rotation spot should be fairly secure so long as he performs capably.
