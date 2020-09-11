Gomber didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers, allowing five hits and a walk over three scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The southpaw continues his impressive campaign, tossing 44 of 63 pitches for strikes in his longest appearance of the year. Gomber has only been scored upon once in 10 outings, leading to a 0.53 ERA and 19:10 K:BB through 17 innings, and with the Cards' schedule holding three more doubleheaders over the next eight days, another spot start is likely headed his way.