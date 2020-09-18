Gomber (0-1) suffered the loss against Pittsburgh on Thursday, pitching 1.2 innings and allowing four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two.

Gomber was called upon when starter Dakota Hudson was forced to exit with elbow soreness after two innings. The unexpected early entry may have contributed to Gomber's first rough outing of the campaign; prior to yielding four runs Thursday, he had allowed only one earned run over 17.1 innings in 2020. It bears mentioning, however, that the southpaw has been flirting with danger all season, entering the game with a less-impressive 3.07 FIP due largely to a 15.1 percent walk rate. Indeed, the Pirates cashed in a pair of walks Thursday when Gregory Polanco torched Gomber for a three-run homer in the fourth inning. There has been some thought that Gomber could pick up a spot start down the stretch due to the Cardinals' remaining doubleheaders, though that remains an uncertain scenario.