Gomber (biceps) threw live batting practice Saturday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "Velocity around 89-91 mph," manager Mike Shildt said. "Good to see him back on the mound."

Gomber had previously dealt with a bout of shoulder fatigue that had put a pause in his throwing program, but that has now completely subsided. The southpaw is slated to throw another live batting practice later in the coming week and retains a chance of filling a bullpen role with the team down the stretch if he continues to avoid setbacks.